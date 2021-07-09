Wall Street Analyst Initiated America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]. What else is Wall St. saying

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: AMX] loss -0.54% or -0.08 points to close at $14.64 with a heavy trading volume of 1731533 shares. The company report on April 29, 2021 that América Móvil Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (“AMX”) [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX | AMOV], announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F on April 28, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the “2020 Annual Report”), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and a translation into Spanish of the 2020 Annual Report (the “Informe Anual CNBV”), with the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, “CNBV”), and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., “BMV”).

The 2020 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or AMX’s website at www.americamovil.com, while the Informe Anual CNBV can be accessed by visiting BMV’s website at www.bmv.com.mx, CNBV’s website at www.cnbv.gob.mx or AMX’s website at www.americamovil.com.

It opened the trading session at $14.55, the shares rose to $14.71 and dropped to $14.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMX points out that the company has recorded -2.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, AMX reached to a volume of 1731533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMX shares is $20.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for AMX stock

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, AMX shares dropped by -7.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.85 for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.09, while it was recorded at 14.80 for the last single week of trading, and 14.02 for the last 200 days.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.72 and a Gross Margin at +37.59. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.61.

Return on Total Capital for AMX is now 16.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 294.52. Additionally, AMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 225.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] managed to generate an average of $250,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. go to 9.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]

Positions in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:AMX] by around 19,710,238 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 47,807,699 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 137,507,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,025,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMX stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,222,876 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 12,998,912 shares during the same period.