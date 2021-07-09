Truist lifts Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE: FIS] loss -1.70% on the last trading session, reaching $143.15 price per share at the time. The company report on July 8, 2021 that FIS to Report Second Quarter Earnings on August 3, 2021.

FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will announce second quarter 2021 financial results on Tues., August 3, 2021, prior to market open.

The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) the same day. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of FIS’ homepage, www.fisglobal.com. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. represents 621.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $87.64 billion with the latest information. FIS stock price has been found in the range of $142.70 to $144.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, FIS reached a trading volume of 1863581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $169.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $136, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on FIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 23.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for FIS stock

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.04. With this latest performance, FIS shares dropped by -0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.34 for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.48, while it was recorded at 144.66 for the last single week of trading, and 142.84 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.32 and a Gross Margin at +33.49. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.26.

Return on Total Capital for FIS is now 2.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.83. Additionally, FIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] managed to generate an average of $2,548 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. go to 17.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]

There are presently around $79,986 million, or 92.10% of FIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,967,782, which is approximately 0.03% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,042,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.73 billion in FIS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.48 billion in FIS stock with ownership of nearly 32.494% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 555 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE:FIS] by around 48,346,183 shares. Additionally, 523 investors decreased positions by around 49,667,543 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 460,741,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 558,755,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIS stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,230,278 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 11,479,250 shares during the same period.