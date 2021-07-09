Service Properties Trust [SVC] Is Currently -1.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Service Properties Trust [NASDAQ: SVC] loss -1.31% or -0.16 points to close at $12.01 with a heavy trading volume of 1995129 shares. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Service Properties Trust Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, August 6th.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) announced that it will issue a press release containing its second quarter 2021 results after the Nasdaq closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021. On Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Executive Officer John Murray, Chief Financial Officer Brian Donley and Chief Investment Officer Todd Hargreaves will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-3720. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5434. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, August 13, 2021. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10157603.

It opened the trading session at $11.94, the shares rose to $12.15 and dropped to $11.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SVC points out that the company has recorded 0.92% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -105.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, SVC reached to a volume of 1995129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Service Properties Trust [SVC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SVC shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SVC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Service Properties Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Service Properties Trust stock. On December 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SVC shares from 12 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Service Properties Trust is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for SVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.23.

Trading performance analysis for SVC stock

Service Properties Trust [SVC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, SVC shares dropped by -19.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.12 for Service Properties Trust [SVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.43, while it was recorded at 12.41 for the last single week of trading, and 11.40 for the last 200 days.

Service Properties Trust [SVC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Service Properties Trust [SVC] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.41 and a Gross Margin at +5.41. Service Properties Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.61.

Return on Total Capital for SVC is now 0.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Service Properties Trust [SVC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 299.39. Additionally, SVC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 299.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.96.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Service Properties Trust [SVC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SVC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Service Properties Trust go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Service Properties Trust [SVC]

There are presently around $1,560 million, or 79.70% of SVC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SVC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,216,674, which is approximately 7.433% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,848,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $286.42 million in SVC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $101.84 million in SVC stock with ownership of nearly -3.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Service Properties Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Service Properties Trust [NASDAQ:SVC] by around 10,699,665 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 8,891,054 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 110,299,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,890,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SVC stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,134,819 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,595,814 shares during the same period.