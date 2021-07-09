Scotiabank lifts Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE: AIV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.43% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.28%. The company report on May 26, 2021 that AIR Communities Earns Ninth Top Workplace Award.

Apartment Income REIT (known as AIR Communities) has been named a Top Workplace in Colorado for the ninth consecutive year. Published by the Denver Post, the annual list of top workplaces is based on team member feedback gathered through an anonymous, third-party survey that measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and engagement.

“Making the Top Workplace list for nine years in a row is an incredible achievement,” said Vice President of Human Resources Beth Harmon. “While there are many things that make AIR a great place to work, it’s our talented team that sets us apart. We’re honored by this award and are committed to continuing to improve our culture.”.

Over the last 12 months, AIV stock rose by 72.14%. The average equity rating for AIV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.03 billion, with 148.91 million shares outstanding and 147.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, AIV stock reached a trading volume of 1595679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Apartment Investment and Management Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $40 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Apartment Investment and Management Company stock. On September 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AIV shares from 48 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apartment Investment and Management Company is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.28. With this latest performance, AIV shares dropped by -6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.54 for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.05, while it was recorded at 6.90 for the last single week of trading, and 5.26 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.99 and a Gross Margin at +7.90. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.33.

Return on Total Capital for AIV is now 0.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.90. Additionally, AIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] managed to generate an average of -$96,942 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apartment Investment and Management Company go to 7.10%.

There are presently around $917 million, or 88.20% of AIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,198,697, which is approximately 8.882% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,808,022 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.13 million in AIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $94.4 million in AIV stock with ownership of nearly 24.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apartment Investment and Management Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE:AIV] by around 33,783,227 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 41,013,124 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 57,477,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,273,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIV stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,237,182 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 15,528,154 shares during the same period.