Royal Bank of Canada [RY] Stock trading around $100.35 per share: What’s Next?

Royal Bank of Canada [NYSE: RY] plunged by -$0.43 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $100.38 during the day while it closed the day at $100.35. The company report on July 7, 2021 that RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces June sales results for RBC Funds, PH&N Funds and BlueBay Funds.

RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (“RBC GAM Inc.”) announced June mutual fund net sales of $1.97 billion. Long-term funds had net sales of $2.44 billion and money market funds had net redemptions of $468 million. Mutual fund assets under management increased by 2.5 percent.

“Canadian investors and advisors continue to seek out investment solutions that offer broad diversification,” said Doug Coulter, President of RBC Global Asset Management Inc. “Demonstrating this trend, the RBC Global Portfolios were our top-selling solutions in June and surpassed the milestone of $6 billion in assets under management. This suite of solutions, launched in July, 2019, brings together the investment expertise of our 23 investment teams located around the world, providing investors with actively managed and globally diversified portfolios.”.

Royal Bank of Canada stock has also loss -0.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RY stock has inclined by 8.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.97% and gained 22.29% year-on date.

The market cap for RY stock reached $141.78 billion, with 1.42 billion shares outstanding and 1.42 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, RY reached a trading volume of 1731412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RY shares is $88.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Royal Bank of Canada shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Royal Bank of Canada stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Bank of Canada is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for RY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 403.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for RY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.12.

Royal Bank of Canada [RY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.95. With this latest performance, RY shares dropped by -3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.76 for Royal Bank of Canada [RY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.40, while it was recorded at 101.28 for the last single week of trading, and 87.53 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Bank of Canada [RY] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.12. Royal Bank of Canada’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.01.

Return on Total Capital for RY is now 3.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Bank of Canada [RY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 385.37. Additionally, RY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Bank of Canada [RY] managed to generate an average of $132,930 per employee.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Royal Bank of Canada go to 10.53%.