Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] moved down -1.95: Why It’s Important

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] price plunged by -1.95 percent to reach at -$2.42. The company report on May 21, 2021 that Ross Stores Reports First Quarter Earnings.

Announces New $1.5 Billion Stock Repurchase Program.

Provides Second Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance.

A sum of 1643296 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.05M shares. Ross Stores Inc. shares reached a high of $123.31 and dropped to a low of $120.1625 until finishing in the latest session at $121.67.

The one-year ROST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.56. The average equity rating for ROST stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $139.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Ross Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $126, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on ROST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 12.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ROST Stock Performance Analysis:

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.88. With this latest performance, ROST shares gained by 1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.94 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.11, while it was recorded at 124.70 for the last single week of trading, and 115.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ross Stores Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.43 and a Gross Margin at +21.49. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.68.

Return on Total Capital for ROST is now 5.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 174.22. Additionally, ROST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] managed to generate an average of $911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 115.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

ROST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores Inc. go to 47.30%.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36,940 million, or 87.70% of ROST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 47,931,712, which is approximately -0.077% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,069,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.29 billion in ROST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.18 billion in ROST stock with ownership of nearly 1.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ross Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST] by around 16,198,783 shares. Additionally, 397 investors decreased positions by around 15,756,569 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 271,654,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,610,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROST stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,704,469 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 2,982,001 shares during the same period.