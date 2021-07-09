RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] is -1.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE: RLJ] loss -1.21% on the last trading session, reaching $13.90 price per share at the time. The company report on June 24, 2021 that RLJ Lodging Trust Provides Embedded Value Creation Update.

RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) is providing additional details regarding its embedded value creation opportunities. By executing on its high-value conversions, revenue enhancements and margin expansion initiatives, the Company expects to unlock significant value.

The Company has published a presentation that provides details on these initiatives that is available through the Investor Relations section of its website at www.rljlodgingtrust.com.

RLJ Lodging Trust represents 163.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.31 billion with the latest information. RLJ stock price has been found in the range of $13.41 to $14.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, RLJ reached a trading volume of 1801535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLJ shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for RLJ Lodging Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price from $14 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for RLJ Lodging Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLJ Lodging Trust is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89.

Trading performance analysis for RLJ stock

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.73. With this latest performance, RLJ shares dropped by -15.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.87 for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.46, while it was recorded at 14.56 for the last single week of trading, and 13.72 for the last 200 days.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.32 and a Gross Margin at -26.42. RLJ Lodging Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.50.

Return on Total Capital for RLJ is now -2.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.64. Additionally, RLJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] managed to generate an average of -$5,253,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLJ Lodging Trust go to -9.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]

There are presently around $2,171 million, or 97.80% of RLJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,617,521, which is approximately 2.745% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 22,657,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $314.94 million in RLJ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $265.44 million in RLJ stock with ownership of nearly 3.03% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RLJ Lodging Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE:RLJ] by around 9,432,506 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 12,735,246 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 134,020,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,188,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLJ stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,526,010 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,678,185 shares during the same period.