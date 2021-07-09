Radian Group Inc. [RDN] gain 6.81% so far this year. What now?

Radian Group Inc. [NYSE: RDN] traded at a low on 07/08/21, posting a -1.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.63. The company report on July 2, 2021 that U.S. Home Prices Gains Higher Compared to Prior Month, Radian Home Price Index Reveals.

Home prices across the United States rose at an annualized rate of 11.5 percent in May 2021 from April 2021, according to Radian Home Price Index (HPI) data released by Red Bell Real Estate, LLC, a Radian Group Inc. company (NYSE: RDN). The company believes the Radian HPI is the most comprehensive and timely measure of U.S. housing market prices and conditions available in the market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1664672 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Radian Group Inc. stands at 2.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.47%.

The market cap for RDN stock reached $4.18 billion, with 193.44 million shares outstanding and 190.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, RDN reached a trading volume of 1664672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Radian Group Inc. [RDN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDN shares is $27.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Radian Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Radian Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $20, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on RDN stock. On May 02, 2019, analysts increased their price target for RDN shares from 26.50 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radian Group Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for RDN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.67.

How has RDN stock performed recently?

Radian Group Inc. [RDN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.79. With this latest performance, RDN shares dropped by -7.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.26 for Radian Group Inc. [RDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.09, while it was recorded at 22.21 for the last single week of trading, and 20.91 for the last 200 days.

Radian Group Inc. [RDN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Radian Group Inc. [RDN] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.01. Radian Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.31.

Return on Total Capital for RDN is now 10.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Radian Group Inc. [RDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.18. Additionally, RDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Radian Group Inc. [RDN] managed to generate an average of $246,016 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Radian Group Inc. [RDN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Radian Group Inc. go to 19.80%.

Insider trade positions for Radian Group Inc. [RDN]

There are presently around $3,991 million, or 97.60% of RDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,620,070, which is approximately 2.592% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,275,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $373.67 million in RDN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $372.35 million in RDN stock with ownership of nearly -0.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Radian Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Radian Group Inc. [NYSE:RDN] by around 13,894,944 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 20,878,918 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 149,723,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,497,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,725,110 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,804,469 shares during the same period.