Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] moved down -3.24: Why It’s Important

Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE: PRU] closed the trading session at $97.15 on 07/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $96.585, while the highest price level was $98.92. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Prudential Financial, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Earnings; Schedules Conference Call.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) will release its second quarter 2021 earnings on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after the market closes. The earnings news release, the financial supplement and related materials will be posted on the company’s Investor Relations website at investor.prudential.com.

Members of Prudential’s senior management will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss with the investment community the company’s second quarter results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.44 percent and weekly performance of -5.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, PRU reached to a volume of 2408438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRU shares is $107.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Prudential Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $79 to $121. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Prudential Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $91, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on PRU stock. On December 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PRU shares from 58 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prudential Financial Inc. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 40.79.

PRU stock trade performance evaluation

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.19. With this latest performance, PRU shares dropped by -10.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.41 for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.19, while it was recorded at 100.82 for the last single week of trading, and 86.13 for the last 200 days.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.57. Prudential Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.69.

Return on Total Capital for PRU is now -0.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.23. Additionally, PRU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] managed to generate an average of -$9,479 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prudential Financial Inc. go to 10.65%.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,320 million, or 57.10% of PRU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,246,917, which is approximately -2.242% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,000,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.11 billion in PRU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.81 billion in PRU stock with ownership of nearly 3.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prudential Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 544 institutional holders increased their position in Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE:PRU] by around 11,250,143 shares. Additionally, 387 investors decreased positions by around 11,752,350 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 196,449,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,452,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRU stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,211,187 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,439,218 shares during the same period.