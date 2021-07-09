Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] Is Currently -1.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] loss -1.25% on the last trading session, reaching $22.12 price per share at the time. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Curator Hotel & Resort Collection selects Sabre technology to help members boost guest loyalty and increase revenue.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology company that powers the travel industry, and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection announced a new agreement that enables hotels in the Collection to seamlessly contract with Sabre’s suite of hospitality retailing solutions.

With this new agreement, hoteliers within the Curator Hotel & Resort Collection will be able to access Sabre’s next-generation retailing and distribution solutions to help them provide a more personalized experience and deeper engagement with guests while increasing profitability and revenue opportunities.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust represents 130.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.92 billion with the latest information. PEB stock price has been found in the range of $21.49 to $22.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, PEB reached a trading volume of 2296552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEB shares is $25.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11.50 to $20, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on PEB stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PEB shares from 17.50 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

Trading performance analysis for PEB stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.07. With this latest performance, PEB shares dropped by -8.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.63 for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.21, while it was recorded at 22.99 for the last single week of trading, and 20.30 for the last 200 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.38 and a Gross Margin at -62.19. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.45.

Return on Total Capital for PEB is now -5.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.27. Additionally, PEB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] managed to generate an average of -$7,391,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]

There are presently around $3,173 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,199,910, which is approximately 5.365% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,095,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $422.39 million in PEB stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $158.68 million in PEB stock with ownership of nearly 59.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB] by around 18,941,674 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 15,073,412 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 109,425,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,440,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEB stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,032,085 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 6,298,271 shares during the same period.