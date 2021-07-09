Natera Inc. [NTRA] is 17.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Natera Inc. [NASDAQ: NTRA] closed the trading session at $116.52 on 07/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $115.53, while the highest price level was $118.75. The company report on July 2, 2021 that New Results From the Landmark Prospective CIRCULATE Trial Expand Clinical Utility of the Signatera® MRD Test in Colorectal Cancer.

Data presented in oral session at the 2021 ESMO GI Congress shows >99% of MRD-negative patients were recurrence-free at 6 months of follow-up, including patients who did not receive adjuvant treatment.

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing, announced it will present new data on its personalized and tumor-informed molecular residual disease (MRD) assay, Signatera, at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer (ESMO GI), taking place June 30 – July 3, 2021. Data will be presented in colorectal cancer (CRC) and pancreatic cancer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.08 percent and weekly performance of 0.12 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, NTRA reached to a volume of 1749702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Natera Inc. [NTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTRA shares is $136.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Natera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Natera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $143, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on NTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Natera Inc. is set at 4.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.48.

NTRA stock trade performance evaluation

Natera Inc. [NTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, NTRA shares gained by 14.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.99 for Natera Inc. [NTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.15, while it was recorded at 116.17 for the last single week of trading, and 97.40 for the last 200 days.

Natera Inc. [NTRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Natera Inc. [NTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.31 and a Gross Margin at +47.92. Natera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.76.

Return on Total Capital for NTRA is now -35.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Natera Inc. [NTRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.81. Additionally, NTRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Natera Inc. [NTRA] managed to generate an average of -$126,580 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Natera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Natera Inc. [NTRA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,988 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,547,533, which is approximately 1.974% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,432,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $749.46 million in NTRA stocks shares; and FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $673.26 million in NTRA stock with ownership of nearly -7.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Natera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Natera Inc. [NASDAQ:NTRA] by around 8,929,964 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 7,861,281 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 68,927,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,718,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTRA stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,041,185 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 989,679 shares during the same period.