Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] moved down -0.34: Why It’s Important

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [NASDAQ: MREO] loss -0.34% on the last trading session, reaching $2.91 price per share at the time. The company report on June 2, 2021 that Mereo BioPharma Announces Positive Desmosine Biomarker Data from an Interim Analysis of an Investigator Initiated Study of alvelestat in Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS).

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) (“Mereo” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and rare diseases, announced positive data from an interim analysis of an investigator-initiated study of alvelestat in patients with Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (“BOS”) following hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (“HCT”).

The Phase 1b/2 study, being conducted under a Clinical Trial Agreement between Mereo and the National Cancer Institute, plans to recruit a total of 30 patients. The primary endpoints of the study are to define the safety and the optimal biological dose, based on neutrophil elastase inhibition measured using biomarkers at 8 weeks (Phase 1b, total of 10 patients) and clinical efficacy at 6 months (Phase 2, an additional 20 patients).

Mereo BioPharma Group plc represents 107.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $313.03 million with the latest information. MREO stock price has been found in the range of $2.76 to $3.0682.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, MREO reached a trading volume of 1967571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mereo BioPharma Group plc is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.20. With this latest performance, MREO shares dropped by -10.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MREO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.14 for Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.25, while it was recorded at 3.04 for the last single week of trading, and 3.11 for the last 200 days.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for MREO is now -96.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -552.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,276.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -209.23. Additionally, MREO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 604.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] managed to generate an average of -$5,521,819 per employee.Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]

There are presently around $216 million, or 84.50% of MREO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MREO stocks are: POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 8,276,500, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 6,719,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.55 million in MREO stocks shares; and SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $18.52 million in MREO stock with ownership of nearly 131.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

45 institutional holders increased their position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc [NASDAQ:MREO] by around 36,205,487 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 6,420,552 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 31,475,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,101,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MREO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,284,723 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 3,559,126 shares during the same period.