Market cap of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] reaches 5.46B – now what?

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [NYSE: SRC] price plunged by -0.77 percent to reach at -$0.37. The company report on July 2, 2021 that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) (“Spirit” or the “Company”), a net lease real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate, announced that financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 will be released after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Spirit will host its second quarter earnings conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A sum of 1975856 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 840.55K shares. Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares reached a high of $47.95 and dropped to a low of $46.99 until finishing in the latest session at $47.65.

The one-year SRC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.64. The average equity rating for SRC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRC shares is $50.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on SRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for SRC in the course of the last twelve months was 151.78.

SRC Stock Performance Analysis:

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, SRC shares dropped by -4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.64 for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.77, while it was recorded at 47.94 for the last single week of trading, and 41.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spirit Realty Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.24 and a Gross Margin at +37.29. Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.68.

Return on Total Capital for SRC is now 1.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.16. Additionally, SRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] managed to generate an average of $199,488 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

SRC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. go to 37.47%.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,496 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRC stocks are: COHEN & STEERS, INC. with ownership of 18,358,946, which is approximately -2.149% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,560,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $789.11 million in SRC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $754.66 million in SRC stock with ownership of nearly 6.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [NYSE:SRC] by around 8,471,329 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 12,925,196 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 93,948,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,344,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRC stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,466,921 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,237,087 shares during the same period.