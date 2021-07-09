Market cap of Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG] reaches 1.74B – now what?

Pretium Resources Inc. [NYSE: PVG] loss -2.83% on the last trading session, reaching $9.26 price per share at the time. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Pretium Resources Inc.: Resource Expansion Drilling at Brucejack Intersects More High-Grade Gold Mineralization in the North Block Zone.

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE: PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) announced that it continues to intersect high grade gold mineralization in Phase 2 of the North Block resource expansion drill program at the Brucejack Mine in British Columbia.

Following up on the success of the Phase 1 drill program (see news release dated February 25, 2021) Pretivm initiated a second phase of drilling to test the extension of the North Block Zone to the northwest. The Phase 2 program identified high-grade gold mineralization with five intersections assaying above 1,000 grams per tonne gold. Results include, drill hole VU-2933 which assayed 561.6 grams per tonne gold over 15.0 meters, including 8,400 grams per tonne gold over 1.0 meter. In addition, drill hole VU-2932 assayed 306.6 grams per tonne gold over 19.5 meters, including 5,910 grams per tonne gold over 1.0 meter. High grade gold mineralization was intercepted up to 450 meters from the current resource shell.

Pretium Resources Inc. represents 187.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.74 billion with the latest information. PVG stock price has been found in the range of $9.135 to $9.635.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, PVG reached a trading volume of 1603922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PVG shares is $13.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PVG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pretium Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Pretium Resources Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pretium Resources Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PVG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18.

Trading performance analysis for PVG stock

Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.14. With this latest performance, PVG shares dropped by -12.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PVG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.94 for Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.67, while it was recorded at 9.51 for the last single week of trading, and 11.24 for the last 200 days.

Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.53 and a Gross Margin at +36.08. Pretium Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.21.

Return on Total Capital for PVG is now 16.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.20. Additionally, PVG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.63.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG]

There are presently around $979 million, or 75.95% of PVG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PVG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 18,371,183, which is approximately -12.969% of the company’s market cap and around 1.44% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 8,667,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.26 million in PVG stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $79.19 million in PVG stock with ownership of nearly -19.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pretium Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Pretium Resources Inc. [NYSE:PVG] by around 12,847,920 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 16,087,338 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 76,780,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,715,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PVG stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,179,384 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 7,379,095 shares during the same period.