Market cap of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] reaches 8.23B – now what?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KNX] closed the trading session at $49.40 on 07/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $48.09, while the highest price level was $49.6557. The company report on July 6, 2021 that Knight-Swift Transportation Adds Less-Than-Truckload Growth Platform Through Acquisition of AAA Cooper.

On Monday, July 5, 2021, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) (“Knight-Swift”), acquired 100% of Dothan, Alabama-based AAA Cooper Transportation and an affiliated entity (“AAA Cooper”). AAA Cooper is a leading less-than-truckload (“LTL”) carrier that also offers dedicated contract carriage and ancillary services. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Knight-Swift’s adjusted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”1).

Knight-Swift CEO, Dave Jackson, expressed the following, “We have long had interest in the LTL space and admired the success of AAA Cooper. We feel honored to be stewards of the AAA Cooper brand and, similar to previous acquisitions, AAA Cooper will continue to operate independently, while benefitting from the many synergies we expect through Knight-Swift. Reid Dove has been appointed to the Knight-Swift board of directors and will continue to be the CEO of AAA Cooper.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.13 percent and weekly performance of 8.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, KNX reached to a volume of 1889348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNX shares is $55.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Buy rating on KNX stock. On March 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KNX shares from 47 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNX in the course of the last twelve months was 16.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.67. With this latest performance, KNX shares gained by 4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.07 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.36, while it was recorded at 47.55 for the last single week of trading, and 44.10 for the last 200 days.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.11 and a Gross Margin at +18.46. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Total Capital for KNX is now 8.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.56. Additionally, KNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] managed to generate an average of $18,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. go to 13.51%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,177 million, or 90.80% of KNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,524,368, which is approximately 10.17% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,860,435 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $635.3 million in KNX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $633.6 million in KNX stock with ownership of nearly 27.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KNX] by around 13,312,303 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 17,126,257 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 114,840,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,279,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNX stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,661,535 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 3,981,263 shares during the same period.