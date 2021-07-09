Market cap of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] reaches 33.79B – now what?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] loss -1.10% on the last trading session, reaching $124.45 price per share at the time. The company report on July 2, 2021 that Hilton Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) will report second quarter 2021 financial results prior to the stock market open on Thursday, July 29, 2021, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Christopher J. Nassetta, Hilton’s president & chief executive officer, and Kevin Jacobs, Hilton’s chief financial officer & president, global development, will discuss the company’s performance and lead a question-and-answer session.

Participants may listen to the live webcast by logging onto the Hilton Investor Relations website at https://ir.hilton.com/events-and-presentations. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available within 24 hours of the live event at https://ir.hilton.com/financial-reporting/quarterly-results/2021. Alternatively, participants may listen to the live call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 in the United States or 1-412-317-6061 internationally using the conference ID 6381672. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or link to the webcast at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A telephone replay will be available for seven days following the call. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 internationally using the conference ID 10157784.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. represents 278.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.79 billion with the latest information. HLT stock price has been found in the range of $121.825 to $126.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, HLT reached a trading volume of 1923685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $127.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $89, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on HLT stock. On August 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HLT shares from 72 to 101.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 91.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for HLT stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.62. With this latest performance, HLT shares dropped by -0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.88 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.69, while it was recorded at 124.27 for the last single week of trading, and 112.21 for the last 200 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.74 and a Gross Margin at +5.81. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.49.

Return on Total Capital for HLT is now -1.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.76. Additionally, HLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] managed to generate an average of -$5,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]

There are presently around $33,862 million, or 99.00% of HLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,939,240, which is approximately 0.123% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,585,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 billion in HLT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.27 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly -10.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 31,660,070 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 32,148,300 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 208,282,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,090,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,714,340 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 9,622,263 shares during the same period.