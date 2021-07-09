Market cap of GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] reaches 978.60M – now what?

GreenSky Inc. [NASDAQ: GSKY] loss -1.98% on the last trading session, reaching $5.44 price per share at the time. The company report on July 7, 2021 that EGIA Expands with GreenSky as Exclusive First-Look Financing Partner.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) and the Electric & Gas Industries Association (“EGIA”) jointly announced a multi-year expansion of their existing relationship, whereby GreenSky has become EGIA’s exclusive first-look financing provider for its network of tens of thousands of contractors. Since its inception, EGIA’s financing program has facilitated in excess of $4.5 billion of commerce.

“We are delighted to expand upon our longstanding relationship with GreenSky, the nation’s leader in point-of-sale credit for the home improvement industry,” said Bruce Matulich, EGIA CEO & Executive Director. “After years of partnering with GreenSky and several other prime credit providers, it became clear that GreenSky’s technology, tools, service and commitment to continuous improvement was the best value proposition for our network of home improvement contractors. This will allow our network of contractors greater accessibility to the kind of point-of-sale promotional financing that will make energy efficiency upgrades and other home improvement projects more affordable and more accessible for homeowners.”.

GreenSky Inc. represents 71.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $978.60 million with the latest information. GSKY stock price has been found in the range of $5.34 to $5.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 539.35K shares, GSKY reached a trading volume of 1560447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSKY shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSKY stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for GreenSky Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for GreenSky Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Stephens analysts kept a Underweight rating on GSKY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GreenSky Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSKY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85.

Trading performance analysis for GSKY stock

GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, GSKY shares dropped by -10.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSKY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.09 for GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.90, while it was recorded at 5.53 for the last single week of trading, and 5.37 for the last 200 days.

GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.12 and a Gross Margin at +67.33. GreenSky Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.89.

Return on Total Capital for GSKY is now 28.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.04. Additionally, GSKY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] managed to generate an average of $8,561 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.

GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSKY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GreenSky Inc. go to 13.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]

There are presently around $313 million, or 74.40% of GSKY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSKY stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 12,046,264, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,842,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.66 million in GSKY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $32.78 million in GSKY stock with ownership of nearly 6.654% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GreenSky Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in GreenSky Inc. [NASDAQ:GSKY] by around 6,012,915 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 6,847,550 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 44,637,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,497,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSKY stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,657,130 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 827,577 shares during the same period.