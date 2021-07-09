Market cap of Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] reaches 2.76B – now what?

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] price surged by 3.39 percent to reach at $0.35. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Desktop Health Adds PhonoGraft Biofabrication Platform to Growing Technology Portfolio.

Promising New 3D Printed Programmable and Biodegradable Graft Aims to Support Body’s Natural Healing and Regeneration Process.

Desktop Health, a healthcare business within Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) committed to developing 3D printing and biofabrication solutions for personalized medicine, announced an acquisition that adds the PhonoGraft™ platform to its technology portfolio, with potential to support the body’s functional and morphological regeneration of the tympanic membrane. This biofabrication technology may also offer a promising pathway for soft tissue regeneration for a wide range of healthcare applications.

A sum of 4024738 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.71M shares. Desktop Metal Inc. shares reached a high of $10.68 and dropped to a low of $9.93 until finishing in the latest session at $10.67.

The one-year DM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.33. The average equity rating for DM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on DM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 99.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21.

DM Stock Performance Analysis:

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.22. With this latest performance, DM shares dropped by -23.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.50 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.71, while it was recorded at 10.71 for the last single week of trading, and 15.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Desktop Metal Inc. Fundamentals:

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.30 and a Current Ratio set at 15.80.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,041 million, or 46.10% of DM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 28,416,088, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.80% of the total institutional ownership; KPCB XVI ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 17,721,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $189.09 million in DM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $104.59 million in DM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

110 institutional holders increased their position in Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE:DM] by around 26,965,906 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 8,613,852 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 61,963,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,543,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DM stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,464,498 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,676,379 shares during the same period.