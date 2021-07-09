Market Analysts see Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SPPI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.92% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.87%. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Presents Poziotinib Data in Patients with Brain Metastases from the ZENITH20 Clinical Trial at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, presented an e-poster on poziotinib CNS activity in patients with NSCLC with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 mutations. These data from Cohorts 1, 2 and 3 of the ongoing ZENITH20 clinical trial assessed the results from 36 patients with brain metastases at baseline with three patients (8%) achieving intracranial complete responses. The presentation titled “CNS activity of poziotinib in NSCLC with exon 20 insertion mutations” is available on the website for the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting being held June 4-8, 2021.

“CNS metastases are a common and life-threatening complication of metastatic disease in NSCLC patients,” said Francois Lebel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. “These data show clinically meaningful CNS activity for poziotinib treated NSCLC patients with CNS metastases with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations.”.

Over the last 12 months, SPPI stock rose by 4.13%. The average equity rating for SPPI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $598.37 million, with 145.37 million shares outstanding and 137.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, SPPI stock reached a trading volume of 1855778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]:

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $4, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on SPPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

SPPI Stock Performance Analysis:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.87. With this latest performance, SPPI shares dropped by -16.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.70 for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.64, while it was recorded at 3.59 for the last single week of trading, and 3.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SPPI is now -102.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.81. Additionally, SPPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] managed to generate an average of -$973,136 per employee.Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $357 million, or 64.50% of SPPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,173,428, which is approximately 1.267% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 13,126,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.34 million in SPPI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $44.57 million in SPPI stock with ownership of nearly 4.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SPPI] by around 9,722,724 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 8,496,243 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 83,045,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,264,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPPI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 427,025 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,123,859 shares during the same period.