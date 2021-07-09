Market Analysts see Flowserve Corporation [FLS] gaining to $48. Time to buy?

Flowserve Corporation [NYSE: FLS] surged by $0.38 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $41.705 during the day while it closed the day at $41.09. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Flowserve to Present at Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, announced that Amy Schwetz, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 8 at 10:00 ET.

A webcast of Ms. Schwetz’s presentation will be available for shareholders and other interested parties at www.flowserve.com under the “Investor Relations” section.

Flowserve Corporation stock has also gained 1.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FLS stock has inclined by 3.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.73% and gained 11.51% year-on date.

The market cap for FLS stock reached $5.34 billion, with 130.43 million shares outstanding and 129.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 728.85K shares, FLS reached a trading volume of 2196153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flowserve Corporation [FLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLS shares is $43.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Flowserve Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Flowserve Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $38, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on FLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flowserve Corporation is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.08.

FLS stock trade performance evaluation

Flowserve Corporation [FLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.91. With this latest performance, FLS shares dropped by -7.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.48 for Flowserve Corporation [FLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.75, while it was recorded at 40.34 for the last single week of trading, and 37.15 for the last 200 days.

Flowserve Corporation [FLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flowserve Corporation [FLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +31.22. Flowserve Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.12.

Return on Total Capital for FLS is now 10.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flowserve Corporation [FLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.87. Additionally, FLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flowserve Corporation [FLS] managed to generate an average of $7,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Flowserve Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Flowserve Corporation [FLS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flowserve Corporation go to 11.63%.

Flowserve Corporation [FLS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,156 million, or 97.90% of FLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLS stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 14,185,693, which is approximately -28.054% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,118,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $497.96 million in FLS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $470.4 million in FLS stock with ownership of nearly 58.924% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flowserve Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Flowserve Corporation [NYSE:FLS] by around 15,768,987 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 17,589,641 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 92,113,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,472,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLS stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,262,029 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,028,638 shares during the same period.