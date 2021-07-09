Market Analysts see Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Flowers Foods Inc. [NYSE: FLO] traded at a low on 07/08/21, posting a -0.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.79. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Flowers Foods Acquires Assets Of Koffee Kup Bakery.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), producer of Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake, and other bakery foods, announced that it has acquired the assets of Koffee Kup Bakery, Inc. (KKB) in Burlington, Vermont from the court-appointed receiver of the assets. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition includes three closed bakeries located in Burlington and Brattleboro, Vermont and North Grosvenor Dale, Connecticut, and the Koffee Kup Bakery and Vermont Bread Company brands.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1620634 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Flowers Foods Inc. stands at 1.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.43%.

The market cap for FLO stock reached $5.01 billion, with 211.89 million shares outstanding and 196.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, FLO reached a trading volume of 1620634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLO shares is $24.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Flowers Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Flowers Foods Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flowers Foods Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLO in the course of the last twelve months was 28.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has FLO stock performed recently?

Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, FLO shares dropped by -4.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.77 for Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.35, while it was recorded at 24.05 for the last single week of trading, and 23.50 for the last 200 days.

Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.69 and a Gross Margin at +46.79. Flowers Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.47.

Return on Total Capital for FLO is now 14.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.34. Additionally, FLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] managed to generate an average of $16,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Flowers Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flowers Foods Inc. go to -3.36%.

Insider trade positions for Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]

There are presently around $3,402 million, or 68.80% of FLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLO stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,734,502, which is approximately 2.748% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,823,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $447.81 million in FLO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $446.75 million in FLO stock with ownership of nearly 3.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flowers Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Flowers Foods Inc. [NYSE:FLO] by around 10,328,474 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 11,253,391 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 121,427,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,008,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLO stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 755,009 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,493,213 shares during the same period.