Market Analysts see Carvana Co. [CVNA] gaining to $306. Time to buy?

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.78% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.86%. The company report on July 9, 2021 that Carvana to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on August 5.

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, announced it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, following the close of market on Thursday, August 5, 2021. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the company’s business and results.

Over the last 12 months, CVNA stock rose by 132.16%. The one-year Carvana Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.0. The average equity rating for CVNA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $54.87 billion, with 78.10 million shares outstanding and 73.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, CVNA stock reached a trading volume of 1690235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $325.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Carvana Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $300, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on CVNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 10.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 69.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43.

CVNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Carvana Co. [CVNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.86. With this latest performance, CVNA shares gained by 16.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 132.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.08 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 275.61, while it was recorded at 315.14 for the last single week of trading, and 258.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carvana Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carvana Co. [CVNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.95 and a Gross Margin at +12.92. Carvana Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.06.

Return on Total Capital for CVNA is now -14.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carvana Co. [CVNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 487.44. Additionally, CVNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 455.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carvana Co. [CVNA] managed to generate an average of -$16,456 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.19.Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Carvana Co. [CVNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,198 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 7,257,103, which is approximately -15.69% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 6,520,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 billion in CVNA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.06 billion in CVNA stock with ownership of nearly -8.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carvana Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in Carvana Co. [NYSE:CVNA] by around 13,795,627 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 7,365,055 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 72,474,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,635,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVNA stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,046,513 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 976,329 shares during the same period.