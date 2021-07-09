Market Analysts see Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] gaining to $4.50. Time to buy?

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: BHR] traded at a low on 07/07/21, posting a -4.13 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.80. The company report on July 6, 2021 that Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Preliminary RevPAR Results For Second Quarter 2021.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) (“Braemar” or the “Company”) reported preliminary RevPAR of approximately $211.43 for June 2021, representing an approximate increase of 366% versus June 2020 and a decline of 15% versus June 2019. This compares to RevPAR of $172.03 for May 2021, representing an approximate increase of 1,748% versus May 2020 and a decline of 25% versus May 2019, and RevPAR of $177.17 for April 2021, representing an approximate increase of 5,264% versus April 2020 and a decline of 20% versus April 2019. The Company expects to report RevPAR for all hotels in the portfolio increased approximately 871% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020, and decreased approximately 20% compared to the second quarter of 2019.

“We continue to be pleased with the recovery trends we are seeing at our hotels driven by strong leisure demand at our luxury resort properties,” said Richard J. Stockton, Braemar’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Comparable RevPAR for all hotels increased $186.72 during the quarter, based on ADR of $379.73 and 49.2% Occupancy. Looking ahead, new bookings have been strong and we believe Braemar is well-positioned to continue to execute on its disciplined strategy for growth.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1943880 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at 5.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.24%.

The market cap for BHR stock reached $288.84 million, with 39.60 million shares outstanding and 38.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, BHR reached a trading volume of 1943880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHR shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $13, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on BHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72.

How has BHR stock performed recently?

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.29. With this latest performance, BHR shares dropped by -5.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.93 for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.22, while it was recorded at 6.08 for the last single week of trading, and 5.07 for the last 200 days.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.47 and a Gross Margin at -28.21. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -63.39.

Return on Total Capital for BHR is now -5.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 310.07. Additionally, BHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 224.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.52.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings analysis for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 15.30%.

Insider trade positions for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR]

There are presently around $107 million, or 38.30% of BHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHR stocks are: DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,300,700, which is approximately 820.28% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,486,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.62 million in BHR stocks shares; and ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $8.09 million in BHR stock with ownership of nearly 741.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:BHR] by around 6,912,602 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,691,138 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 9,851,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,455,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,202,322 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 418,752 shares during the same period.