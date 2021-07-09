Market Analysts see Arrival [ARVL] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] closed the trading session at $15.40 on 07/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.28, while the highest price level was $15.47. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Arrival Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), the company creating electric vehicles (“EVs”) with its unique technologies, is pleased to report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 having now finalised the accounting for the merger with CIIG in consultation with their advisors and external auditors.

“Our Q1 adjusted EBITDA and cash balance are unchanged from what was communicated in our Q1 update on the 13th of May, 2021,” said Denis Sverdlov, CEO and founder of Arrival. “Since this date, we have made substantial progress in vehicle design, testing, sales and Microfactory commissioning in both the UK and the USA. The breadth and quality of our customer engagement has continued to grow and we are excited to see our trials begin with UPS in short order mid-July in the UK. Our competitive advantage is built on our unique new method for the design and production of vehicles and high level of vertical integration. We believe these will enable us to develop and produce multiple vehicle types concurrently which will help accelerate the transition to zero-emission transportation around the world. We look forward to sharing further information on our progress in our Q2 report, and will announce our Q2 earnings date in the coming weeks.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.23 percent and weekly performance of -1.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, ARVL reached to a volume of 2605135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arrival [ARVL]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 1.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ARVL stock trade performance evaluation

Arrival [ARVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, ARVL shares dropped by -22.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.76 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.33, while it was recorded at 15.15 for the last single week of trading, and 19.76 for the last 200 days.

Arrival [ARVL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Arrival [ARVL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $665 million, or 8.30% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,925,781, which is approximately 772.182% of the company’s market cap and around 76.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 11,708,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.31 million in ARVL stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $90.86 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 37,388,486 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 3,688,240 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,102,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,179,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,674,458 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,086,382 shares during the same period.