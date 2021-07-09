LKQ Corporation [LKQ] Stock trading around $49.74 per share: What’s Next?

LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ: LKQ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.35% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.06%. The company report on July 6, 2021 that LKQ Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Conference Call Details.

Over the last 12 months, LKQ stock rose by 93.62%. The one-year LKQ Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.94. The average equity rating for LKQ stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.95 billion, with 303.04 million shares outstanding and 298.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, LKQ stock reached a trading volume of 1713845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LKQ Corporation [LKQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LKQ shares is $57.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LKQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for LKQ Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2019, representing the official price target for LKQ Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LKQ Corporation is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for LKQ in the course of the last twelve months was 9.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

LKQ Stock Performance Analysis:

LKQ Corporation [LKQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, LKQ shares dropped by -1.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.64 for LKQ Corporation [LKQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.30, while it was recorded at 50.02 for the last single week of trading, and 40.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LKQ Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LKQ Corporation [LKQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.11 and a Gross Margin at +37.22. LKQ Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.49.

Return on Total Capital for LKQ is now 10.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LKQ Corporation [LKQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.87. Additionally, LKQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LKQ Corporation [LKQ] managed to generate an average of $14,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.LKQ Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

LKQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LKQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LKQ Corporation go to 33.50%.

LKQ Corporation [LKQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,412 million, or 98.00% of LKQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,864,993, which is approximately -0.773% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 21,547,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in LKQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.02 billion in LKQ stock with ownership of nearly 7.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LKQ Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 249 institutional holders increased their position in LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ:LKQ] by around 25,218,133 shares. Additionally, 293 investors decreased positions by around 22,204,577 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 242,317,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,740,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKQ stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,563,670 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 7,060,310 shares during the same period.