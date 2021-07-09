JP Morgan lifts STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

STAG Industrial Inc. [NYSE: STAG] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $38.43 during the day while it closed the day at $38.31. The company report on July 2, 2021 that STAG Industrial To Report Second Quarter 2021 Results July 27, 2021.

STAG Industrial, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:STAG) announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 operating and financial results after market close on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The Company will host its quarterly earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call can be accessed live over the phone toll-free by dialing (877) 407-4018, or for international callers, (201) 689-8471. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13720904.

STAG Industrial Inc. stock has also gained 2.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STAG stock has inclined by 10.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.69% and gained 22.32% year-on date.

The market cap for STAG stock reached $6.06 billion, with 159.69 million shares outstanding and 159.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 994.56K shares, STAG reached a trading volume of 2076450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STAG shares is $38.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for STAG Industrial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for STAG Industrial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on STAG stock. On December 18, 2019, analysts increased their price target for STAG shares from 33 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STAG Industrial Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for STAG in the course of the last twelve months was 106.09.

STAG stock trade performance evaluation

STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, STAG shares gained by 1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.40 for STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.96, while it was recorded at 38.03 for the last single week of trading, and 33.23 for the last 200 days.

STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.12 and a Gross Margin at +37.09. STAG Industrial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.50.

Return on Total Capital for STAG is now 3.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.94. Additionally, STAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] managed to generate an average of $2,571,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAG Industrial Inc. go to 7.00%.

STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,344 million, or 88.70% of STAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,314,489, which is approximately 4.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,153,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $657.16 million in STAG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $234.65 million in STAG stock with ownership of nearly 4.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in STAG Industrial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in STAG Industrial Inc. [NYSE:STAG] by around 8,324,360 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 10,092,857 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 121,066,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,484,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAG stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,670,611 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,426,169 shares during the same period.