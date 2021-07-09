Goldman slashes price target on Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] – find out why.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [NASDAQ: FYBR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.47% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.12%. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Frontier Communications Appoints Margaret M. Smyth to Board of Directors.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) announced that Margaret M. “Peggy” Smyth has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective June 30, 2021. Ms. Smyth will serve as Chair of the Board’s Audit Committee and will also be a member of the Operations Committee.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.98 billion, with 100.66 million shares outstanding and 89.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, FYBR stock reached a trading volume of 1629087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Goldman have made an estimate for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for FYBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for FYBR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

FYBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.12.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FYBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.86 for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR], while it was recorded at 28.74 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Frontier Communications Parent Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.88 and a Gross Margin at +39.92. Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.62.

Return on Total Capital for FYBR is now 16.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.50. Additionally, FYBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 481.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] managed to generate an average of -$24,815 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.