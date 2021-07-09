Freedom Holding Corp. [FRHC] is 23.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Freedom Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: FRHC] loss -6.11% or -4.12 points to close at $63.35 with a heavy trading volume of 1657078 shares. The company report on June 25, 2021 that Freedom Holding Corp. Subsidiaries’ S&P Global Rating Raised.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) (the “Company”) announced that S&P Global Ratings (S&P) raised its long-term issuer credit ratings on Company subsidiaries JSC Freedom Finance, a Kazakhstan corporation, and LLC Investment Company Freedom Finance, a Russian limited liability company, to ‘B’ from ‘B-‘ accompanied by stable outlooks. At the same time, S&P affirmed its ‘B’ short-term issuer credit ratings on both entities and raised its Kazakhstan national scale rating on JSC Freedom Finance to ‘kzBB+’ from ‘kzBB’. S&P also affirmed its ‘B-

Company CEO, Timur Turlov, stated, “We are pleased that these S&P long-term issuer credit ratings have been raised as this serves as validation of the economic growth and stability of our region and our Company’s success pursuing opportunities for expansion and profitability while strengthening the fundamental soundness of our rapidly growing enterprise.”.

It opened the trading session at $65.32, the shares rose to $65.70 and dropped to $61.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FRHC points out that the company has recorded 23.88% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -232.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 631.55K shares, FRHC reached to a volume of 1657078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freedom Holding Corp. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRHC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Freedom Holding Corp. [FRHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.76. With this latest performance, FRHC shares gained by 15.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 228.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.43 for Freedom Holding Corp. [FRHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.43, while it was recorded at 65.90 for the last single week of trading, and 46.40 for the last 200 days.

Freedom Holding Corp. [FRHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freedom Holding Corp. [FRHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.59 and a Gross Margin at +76.28. Freedom Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.64.

Return on Total Capital for FRHC is now 37.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Freedom Holding Corp. [FRHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.16. Additionally, FRHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freedom Holding Corp. [FRHC] managed to generate an average of $55,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Freedom Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Freedom Holding Corp. [FRHC]

There are presently around $120 million, or 3.40% of FRHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRHC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 535,886, which is approximately -25.473% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 282,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.89 million in FRHC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.79 million in FRHC stock with ownership of nearly 106.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freedom Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Freedom Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:FRHC] by around 726,087 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 515,118 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 652,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,893,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRHC stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 342,202 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 105,729 shares during the same period.