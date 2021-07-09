For Nutrien Ltd. [NTR], Analyst sees a rise to $70. What next?

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] jumped around 0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $59.58 at the close of the session, up 0.20%. The company report on July 9, 2021 that Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call.

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced plans to release second quarter earnings results on Monday, August 9, 2021, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on second quarter results and the outlook.

To avoid delays in accessing our Q2 Earnings conference call, Nutrien has implemented Direct Event which will require participants to pre-register for the call online through the following link; http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3792844. Alternatively, callers can also pre-register by phone at 1-888-869-1189 and providing Conference ID 3792844. Once the registration is complete, a confirmation will be sent providing the dial in number and both the Direct Event Passcode and your unique Registrant ID to join this call. For security reasons, please do NOT share this information with anyone else. A webcast of the conference call and the presentation slides can be accessed by visiting Nutrien’s website, www.nutrien.com/investors/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days from the time of the call.

Nutrien Ltd. stock is now 23.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NTR Stock saw the intraday high of $59.85 and lowest of $58.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 65.93, which means current price is +22.97% above from all time high which was touched on 06/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, NTR reached a trading volume of 1610527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $58.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $72 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $68, while HSBC Securities kept a Buy rating on NTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70. With this latest performance, NTR shares dropped by -7.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.07 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.80, while it was recorded at 60.08 for the last single week of trading, and 52.26 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.06 and a Gross Margin at +21.54. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.20.

Return on Total Capital for NTR is now 5.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.79. Additionally, NTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] managed to generate an average of $26,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.

There are presently around $21,771 million, or 69.24% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 30,838,309, which is approximately -1.529% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 19,960,612 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in NTR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.09 billion in NTR stock with ownership of nearly 37.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutrien Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 50,546,337 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 42,459,415 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 272,407,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 365,413,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,904,943 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 9,306,612 shares during the same period.