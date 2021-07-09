For Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC], Analyst sees a rise to $27. What next?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] plunged by -$0.63 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $29.71 during the day while it closed the day at $29.04. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Bausch + Lomb Completes Enrollment Of Second Phase 3 Study For NOV03 (perfluorohexyloctane).

– Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) (“Bausch Health” or the “Company”), and Novaliq GmbH, a biopharmaceutical company focusing on first- and best-in-class ocular therapeutics, announced the second of two Phase 3 (MOJAVE) studies evaluating the investigational drug NOV03 (perfluorohexyloctane) as a first-in-class eye drop with a novel mechanism of action to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED) associated with meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), has been completely enrolled with a total of 622 participants.

Dry eye disease, one of the most common ocular surface disorders, causes discomfort for millions of Americans, and MGD plays a key role in the development of this disease.1,2.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock has also loss -0.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BHC stock has declined by -7.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.09% and gained 39.62% year-on date.

The market cap for BHC stock reached $10.22 billion, with 356.80 million shares outstanding and 342.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, BHC reached a trading volume of 1737914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHC shares is $35.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $26 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on BHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BHC stock trade performance evaluation

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, BHC shares dropped by -8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.40 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.25, while it was recorded at 29.60 for the last single week of trading, and 25.67 for the last 200 days.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 6.15%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,171 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,109,152, which is approximately 577.69% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 25,839,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $750.37 million in BHC stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $521.02 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

160 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 45,331,215 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 36,455,591 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 165,165,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,952,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,471,741 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 11,804,289 shares during the same period.