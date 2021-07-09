For Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ADVM] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.49 during the day while it closed the day at $3.44. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Adverum Announces Appointment of Jon Williams, Ph.D., as Vice President, Clinical Affairs.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, announced the appointment of Jon Williams, Ph.D., as vice president, clinical affairs, effective immediately. Dr. Williams will provide scientific and technical expertise and leadership across Adverum’s clinical development program for ADVM-022, reporting to Julie Clark, M.D., chief medical officer.

“Jon is a dynamic scientist and prolific published researcher, bringing 25 years of experience in clinical and preclinical drug and medical device development and regulatory strategies to this new position at Adverum,” said Julie Clark, M.D., chief medical officer at Adverum Biotechnologies. “His comprehensive knowledge of ocular diseases including angiogenic retinal disease, strategic clinical trial design and execution across all phases of ophthalmic product development will be valuable for our ADVM-022 clinical development program and our pipeline.”.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock has also loss -1.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADVM stock has declined by -64.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -69.93% and lost -68.27% year-on date.

The market cap for ADVM stock reached $341.66 million, with 97.75 million shares outstanding and 97.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, ADVM reached a trading volume of 1632980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]:

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $30 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on ADVM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07.

ADVM stock trade performance evaluation

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.71. With this latest performance, ADVM shares dropped by -2.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.34 for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.73, while it was recorded at 3.48 for the last single week of trading, and 9.78 for the last 200 days.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ADVM is now -35.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.08. Additionally, ADVM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] managed to generate an average of -$703,635 per employee.Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.60 and a Current Ratio set at 20.60.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $328 million, or 98.80% of ADVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADVM stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 9,365,833, which is approximately -1.437% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 8,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.52 million in ADVM stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $25.28 million in ADVM stock with ownership of nearly 1.683% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ADVM] by around 6,877,851 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 5,576,692 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 82,870,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,324,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADVM stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 589,082 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,150,155 shares during the same period.