Evercore ISI lifts JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

JBG SMITH Properties [NYSE: JBGS] traded at a low on 07/08/21, posting a -0.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $31.22. The company report on July 7, 2021 that JBG SMITH Releases First Annual Diversity and Inclusion Report.

JBG SMITH, (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, released its inaugural Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Report, highlighting its comprehensive, multi-year D&I strategy, along with some of the notable progress made in D&I over the past calendar year.

In 2020, JBG SMITH formalized its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and took pivotal steps toward building a more diverse and inclusive workplace. With a focus on cultural and behavioral change, the company has implemented new systems, practices, and processes developed to embed diversity and inclusion deeper into the organization. From increasing leadership competency and raising awareness, to driving accountability company-wide, JBG SMITH has strengthened its efforts to foster a workplace that is representative of its diverse clients, stakeholders, and communities served.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1938865 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of JBG SMITH Properties stands at 1.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.77%.

The market cap for JBGS stock reached $4.13 billion, with 131.54 million shares outstanding and 127.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 555.93K shares, JBGS reached a trading volume of 1938865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBGS shares is $35.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBGS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for JBG SMITH Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2019, representing the official price target for JBG SMITH Properties stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Stifel analysts kept a Sell rating on JBGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JBG SMITH Properties is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBGS in the course of the last twelve months was 38.62.

How has JBGS stock performed recently?

JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, JBGS shares dropped by -9.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.59 for JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.59, while it was recorded at 31.52 for the last single week of trading, and 30.87 for the last 200 days.

JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.24 and a Gross Margin at +27.27. JBG SMITH Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.85.

Return on Total Capital for JBGS is now -0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.71. Additionally, JBGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] managed to generate an average of -$62,289 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBG SMITH Properties go to 6.60%.

Insider trade positions for JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]

There are presently around $3,711 million, or 95.80% of JBGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBGS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,357,446, which is approximately 1.517% of the company’s market cap and around 3.51% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,723,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $428.45 million in JBGS stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $365.72 million in JBGS stock with ownership of nearly -10.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JBG SMITH Properties stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in JBG SMITH Properties [NYSE:JBGS] by around 5,511,617 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 7,027,572 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 106,342,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,881,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBGS stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 945,525 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,020,454 shares during the same period.