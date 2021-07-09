Eventbrite Inc. [EB] stock Upgrade by SunTrust analyst, price target now $12

Eventbrite Inc. [NYSE: EB] price plunged by -2.99 percent to reach at -$0.51. The company report on May 28, 2021 that Eventbrite to Participate in the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference.

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform, announced that Julia Hartz, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, and Lanny Baker, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. CT (1:20 p.m. PT).

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.eventbrite.com.

A sum of 2381418 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.33M shares. Eventbrite Inc. shares reached a high of $16.778 and dropped to a low of $16.31 until finishing in the latest session at $16.52.

The one-year EB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.91. The average equity rating for EB stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Eventbrite Inc. [EB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EB shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Eventbrite Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $23 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Eventbrite Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eventbrite Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for EB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.18.

EB Stock Performance Analysis:

Eventbrite Inc. [EB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.05. With this latest performance, EB shares dropped by -22.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.35 for Eventbrite Inc. [EB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.41, while it was recorded at 17.97 for the last single week of trading, and 18.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eventbrite Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eventbrite Inc. [EB] shares currently have an operating margin of -177.88 and a Gross Margin at +31.36. Eventbrite Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -211.99.

Return on Total Capital for EB is now -38.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eventbrite Inc. [EB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.85. Additionally, EB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eventbrite Inc. [EB] managed to generate an average of -$367,787 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Eventbrite Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

EB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eventbrite Inc. go to 46.40%.

Eventbrite Inc. [EB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,221 million, or 99.90% of EB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,798,423, which is approximately 46.451% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,440,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.4 million in EB stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $86.03 million in EB stock with ownership of nearly 40.517% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eventbrite Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Eventbrite Inc. [NYSE:EB] by around 25,440,046 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 16,349,847 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 32,136,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,926,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EB stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,546,797 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 9,028,496 shares during the same period.