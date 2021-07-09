Euronav NV [EURN] Is Currently -2.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Euronav NV [NYSE: EURN] loss -2.27% or -0.21 points to close at $9.03 with a heavy trading volume of 1696169 shares. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Euronav NV to Host Earnings Call.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 6, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77748.

It opened the trading session at $9.19, the shares rose to $9.24 and dropped to $8.995, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EURN points out that the company has recorded 9.45% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -25.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, EURN reached to a volume of 1696169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Euronav NV [EURN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EURN shares is $11.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EURN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ING Group have made an estimate for Euronav NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Euronav NV stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on EURN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Euronav NV is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for EURN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for EURN stock

Euronav NV [EURN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, EURN shares dropped by -6.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EURN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.45 for Euronav NV [EURN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.32, while it was recorded at 9.22 for the last single week of trading, and 8.72 for the last 200 days.

Euronav NV [EURN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Euronav NV [EURN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.75 and a Gross Margin at +46.07. Euronav NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.45.

Return on Total Capital for EURN is now 13.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Euronav NV [EURN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.08. Additionally, EURN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Euronav NV [EURN] managed to generate an average of $111,594 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

Euronav NV [EURN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EURN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Euronav NV go to -13.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Euronav NV [EURN]

There are presently around $552 million, or 36.81% of EURN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EURN stocks are: M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 10,826,862, which is approximately -1.836% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,226,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.23 million in EURN stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $48.98 million in EURN stock with ownership of nearly 19.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Euronav NV stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Euronav NV [NYSE:EURN] by around 9,363,727 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 6,487,674 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 45,331,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,182,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EURN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,200,897 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,874,441 shares during the same period.