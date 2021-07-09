Edison International [EIX] Stock trading around $57.52 per share: What’s Next?

Edison International [NYSE: EIX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.23% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.52%. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Protecting Communities From Wildfires With Data, Devotion.

Over the last 12 months, EIX stock rose by 5.62%. The one-year Edison International stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.8. The average equity rating for EIX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.15 billion, with 379.44 million shares outstanding and 379.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, EIX stock reached a trading volume of 2023048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Edison International [EIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIX shares is $71.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Edison International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $65 to $71. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Edison International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on EIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edison International is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

EIX Stock Performance Analysis:

Edison International [EIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, EIX shares gained by 1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.01 for Edison International [EIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.39, while it was recorded at 57.50 for the last single week of trading, and 58.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Edison International Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edison International [EIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.20 and a Gross Margin at +22.90. Edison International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.44.

Return on Total Capital for EIX is now 6.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edison International [EIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 171.92. Additionally, EIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edison International [EIX] managed to generate an average of $55,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Edison International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

EIX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edison International go to 3.40%.

Edison International [EIX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,284 million, or 90.20% of EIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,923,332, which is approximately 0.757% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,412,921 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.15 billion in EIX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.53 billion in EIX stock with ownership of nearly -1.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

297 institutional holders increased their position in Edison International [NYSE:EIX] by around 25,440,744 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 26,328,168 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 283,491,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 335,260,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EIX stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,708,204 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,852,342 shares during the same period.