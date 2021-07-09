Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] stock Initiated by Raymond James analyst, price target now $48

Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE: DRE] traded at a high on 07/08/21, posting a 0.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $48.84. The company report on July 8, 2021 that Duke Realty Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) announced that the company will release its second quarter 2021 operating results on Wednesday, July 28th, after the market close. The company will host its quarterly earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The public may access the conference call through a live audio webcast available on the investor relations section of Duke Realty’s website at www.dukerealty.com. Supplemental materials will be posted to the investor relations section of the Company’s website prior to the conference call. Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, investors can access a replay of the webcast on the Company’s website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2538385 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Duke Realty Corporation stands at 1.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.59%.

The market cap for DRE stock reached $18.14 billion, with 374.98 million shares outstanding and 374.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, DRE reached a trading volume of 2538385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRE shares is $50.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Duke Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Duke Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on DRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Realty Corporation is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRE in the course of the last twelve months was 1511.84.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.15. With this latest performance, DRE shares dropped by -0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.55 for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.11, while it was recorded at 48.23 for the last single week of trading, and 41.81 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Realty Corporation go to 6.00%.

There are presently around $17,923 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,126,674, which is approximately 1.758% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 49,086,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 billion in DRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.85 billion in DRE stock with ownership of nearly -0.341% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE:DRE] by around 16,053,401 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 17,909,065 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 333,017,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 366,979,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRE stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,906,404 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,593,819 shares during the same period.