Discover Financial Services [DFS] moved down -2.58: Why It’s Important

Discover Financial Services [NYSE: DFS] loss -2.58% or -3.05 points to close at $115.26 with a heavy trading volume of 2181769 shares. The company report on July 2, 2021 that Discover Financial Services Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release on July 21, 2021 and Conference Call on July 22, 2021.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) plans to report its second quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The earnings release will be available through Discover’s Investor Relations website at https://investorrelations.discover.com.

A conference call to discuss the firm’s results, outlook and related matters will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Central time. The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through Discover’s Investor Relations website at https://investorrelations.discover.com. An audio replay will be available on the website following the call.

It opened the trading session at $115.29, the shares rose to $117.83 and dropped to $113.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DFS points out that the company has recorded 20.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -153.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, DFS reached to a volume of 2181769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Discover Financial Services [DFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFS shares is $119.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Discover Financial Services shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Discover Financial Services stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on DFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Discover Financial Services is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 67.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for DFS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.68.

Trading performance analysis for DFS stock

Discover Financial Services [DFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.56. With this latest performance, DFS shares dropped by -7.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.03 for Discover Financial Services [DFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.06, while it was recorded at 118.25 for the last single week of trading, and 93.13 for the last 200 days.

Discover Financial Services [DFS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Discover Financial Services [DFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.28. Discover Financial Services’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.76.

Return on Total Capital for DFS is now 4.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Discover Financial Services [DFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 195.16. Additionally, DFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Discover Financial Services [DFS] managed to generate an average of $64,489 per employee.

Discover Financial Services [DFS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Discover Financial Services go to 30.48%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Discover Financial Services [DFS]

There are presently around $30,185 million, or 87.30% of DFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,576,226, which is approximately 6.291% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,327,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.34 billion in DFS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.94 billion in DFS stock with ownership of nearly -18.892% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Discover Financial Services stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 435 institutional holders increased their position in Discover Financial Services [NYSE:DFS] by around 27,687,843 shares. Additionally, 377 investors decreased positions by around 30,705,668 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 203,493,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,886,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DFS stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,893,479 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 4,170,976 shares during the same period.