Cowen slashes price target on AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] – find out why.

AerCap Holdings N.V. [NYSE: AER] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $51.90 during the day while it closed the day at $50.70. The company report on July 8, 2021 that AerCap Holdings N.V. to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 29, 2021.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (“AerCap” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AER) announced it will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review its second quarter 2021 financial results.

AerCap’s second quarter 2021 earnings press release will be released before financial markets open in the United States on July 29, 2021. A copy of the press release will be posted on the “Investors” section of AerCap’s website at www.aercap.com. At the same time, the presentation slides for the conference call will also be posted on AerCap’s website.

AerCap Holdings N.V. stock has also loss -1.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AER stock has declined by -16.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.22% and gained 11.23% year-on date.

The market cap for AER stock reached $6.66 billion, with 127.88 million shares outstanding and 126.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, AER reached a trading volume of 1645581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AER shares is $72.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for AerCap Holdings N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $58 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for AerCap Holdings N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $47, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on AER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AerCap Holdings N.V. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for AER in the course of the last twelve months was 4.30.

AER stock trade performance evaluation

AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, AER shares dropped by -14.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.35 for AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.31, while it was recorded at 50.98 for the last single week of trading, and 46.32 for the last 200 days.

AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.98 and a Gross Margin at +55.46. AerCap Holdings N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.75.

Return on Total Capital for AER is now 5.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 324.80. Additionally, AER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 324.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] managed to generate an average of -$791,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AerCap Holdings N.V. go to 0.50%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,006 million, or 97.50% of AER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AER stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 12,612,787, which is approximately 102.636% of the company’s market cap and around 3.55% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 7,308,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $370.53 million in AER stocks shares; and EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $353.03 million in AER stock with ownership of nearly -9.183% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AerCap Holdings N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in AerCap Holdings N.V. [NYSE:AER] by around 19,397,620 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 17,967,528 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 81,103,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,468,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AER stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,563,980 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 4,037,906 shares during the same period.