Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] moved up 1.22: Why It’s Important

Contango Oil & Gas Company [AMEX: MCF] closed the trading session at $4.15 on 07/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.97, while the highest price level was $4.22. The company report on July 8, 2021 that Contango Announces Signing of Agreement to Acquire Wind River Basin Assets.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF) (“Contango” or the “Company”) announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire low decline, conventional gas assets in the Wind River Basin of Wyoming from ConocoPhillips.

HIGHLIGHTS.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 81.22 percent and weekly performance of -3.94 percent. The stock has been moved at 63.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, MCF reached to a volume of 1633745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCF shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Contango Oil & Gas Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Contango Oil & Gas Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Contango Oil & Gas Company is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCF in the course of the last twelve months was 22.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MCF stock trade performance evaluation

Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.94. With this latest performance, MCF shares dropped by -18.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.58 for Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.38, while it was recorded at 4.25 for the last single week of trading, and 3.17 for the last 200 days.

Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.27 and a Gross Margin at -5.18. Contango Oil & Gas Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -146.42.

Return on Total Capital for MCF is now -27.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -148.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -251.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.12. Additionally, MCF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] managed to generate an average of -$806,546 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Contango Oil & Gas Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $188 million, or 22.70% of MCF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,931,778, which is approximately 19.169% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 7,486,894 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.07 million in MCF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $25.68 million in MCF stock with ownership of nearly 15.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Contango Oil & Gas Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Contango Oil & Gas Company [AMEX:MCF] by around 7,357,288 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 7,372,208 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 30,574,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,304,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCF stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,500,355 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,341,258 shares during the same period.