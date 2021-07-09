Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] moved down -1.20: Why It’s Important

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE: BXMT] plunged by -$0.37 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $30.945 during the day while it closed the day at $30.39. The company report on July 9, 2021 that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) announced that it will publish its second quarter 2021 earnings presentation on its website at www.bxmt.com and file its Form 10-Q pre-market on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The company will also host a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET to review results.

To register for the webcast, please use the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1478981&tp_key=b404a3854f.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stock has also loss -4.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BXMT stock has declined by -3.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.26% and gained 10.39% year-on date.

The market cap for BXMT stock reached $4.51 billion, with 147.34 million shares outstanding and 145.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, BXMT reached a trading volume of 1619235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXMT shares is $33.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

BXMT stock trade performance evaluation

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.70. With this latest performance, BXMT shares dropped by -9.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.70 for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.09, while it was recorded at 31.07 for the last single week of trading, and 28.64 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.37 and a Gross Margin at +89.96. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.75.

Return on Total Capital for BXMT is now 2.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 330.73. Additionally, BXMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 322.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.83.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. go to -2.48%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,678 million, or 60.80% of BXMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXMT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,437,144, which is approximately 4.132% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,712,175 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $386.32 million in BXMT stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE GROUP INC, currently with $215.12 million in BXMT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE:BXMT] by around 6,483,330 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 7,093,253 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 74,550,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,126,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXMT stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,409,500 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,076,895 shares during the same period.