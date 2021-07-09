Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] stock Initiated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $14

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] loss -3.18% or -0.26 points to close at $7.91 with a heavy trading volume of 1622179 shares. The company report on June 7, 2021 that Ardelyx Announces Presentations at ERA-EDTA Virtual Congress 2021.

The OPTIMIZE Presentation Highlights Data Showing Tenapanor Allows a Greater Percentage of Previously Uncontrolled Patients to Achieve Targeted Serum Phosphorus Levels.

The PHREEDOM Presentation Shows Positive Long Term Safety Data for Tenapanor Compared to Sevelamer.

It opened the trading session at $8.17, the shares rose to $8.23 and dropped to $7.865, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARDX points out that the company has recorded 24.57% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -59.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, ARDX reached to a volume of 1622179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ARDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 60.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

Trading performance analysis for ARDX stock

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, ARDX shares gained by 12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.97 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.26, while it was recorded at 7.90 for the last single week of trading, and 6.70 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1199.05 and a Gross Margin at +45.63. Ardelyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1245.71.

Return on Total Capital for ARDX is now -43.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.28. Additionally, ARDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] managed to generate an average of -$731,109 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]

There are presently around $669 million, or 87.30% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 13,633,582, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 6,077,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.07 million in ARDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $47.32 million in ARDX stock with ownership of nearly 1.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardelyx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDX] by around 7,503,900 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 3,143,759 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 73,980,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,628,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,287,374 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 251,034 shares during the same period.