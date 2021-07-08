Xylem Inc. [XYL] Revenue clocked in at $5.01 billion, up 18.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Xylem Inc. [NYSE: XYL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.17% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.20%. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Xylem Engages First 1,700 Students in Global Youth Program: Xylem Ignite.

Flagship innovation contest draws students from 47 countries to solve water challenges.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Xylem Inc.

Over the last 12 months, XYL stock rose by 82.58%. The one-year Xylem Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.19. The average equity rating for XYL stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.59 billion, with 180.30 million shares outstanding and 178.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 752.48K shares, XYL stock reached a trading volume of 1632852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xylem Inc. [XYL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XYL shares is $112.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XYL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Xylem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $73 to $107. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Xylem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on XYL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xylem Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for XYL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for XYL in the course of the last twelve months was 49.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

XYL Stock Performance Analysis:

Xylem Inc. [XYL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, XYL shares gained by 1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XYL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.25 for Xylem Inc. [XYL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.89, while it was recorded at 120.42 for the last single week of trading, and 102.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xylem Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xylem Inc. [XYL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.20 and a Gross Margin at +37.50. Xylem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.21.

Return on Total Capital for XYL is now 8.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xylem Inc. [XYL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.31. Additionally, XYL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xylem Inc. [XYL] managed to generate an average of $15,210 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Xylem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

XYL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XYL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xylem Inc. go to 20.49%.

Xylem Inc. [XYL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,574 million, or 90.90% of XYL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XYL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,775,895, which is approximately 0.658% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,226,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in XYL stocks shares; and ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.2 billion in XYL stock with ownership of nearly 9.927% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xylem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 365 institutional holders increased their position in Xylem Inc. [NYSE:XYL] by around 8,300,738 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 10,830,986 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 134,789,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,921,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XYL stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 545,984 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,611,187 shares during the same period.