XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] is 15.13% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ: XSPA] loss -6.16% on the last trading session, reaching $1.37 price per share at the time. The company report on June 28, 2021 that XpresSpa Group Announces the Re-opening of XpresSpa™ Locations by July 1.

Pilot Program at Four Top Performing Spas Additional Spa Reopenings May Follow Later this Summer.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, announced that it will re-open the following four top performing XpresSpa™ locations by July 1 with modified hours and top selling services:.

XpresSpa Group Inc. represents 105.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $149.21 million with the latest information. XSPA stock price has been found in the range of $1.36 to $1.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, XSPA reached a trading volume of 2276157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for XpresSpa Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XpresSpa Group Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for XSPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

Trading performance analysis for XSPA stock

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.18. With this latest performance, XSPA shares dropped by -7.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XSPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.74 for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4098, while it was recorded at 1.4720 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7011 for the last 200 days.

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] shares currently have an operating margin of -295.15 and a Gross Margin at -105.04. XpresSpa Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1079.17.

Return on Total Capital for XSPA is now -45.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -195.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -252.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -137.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.77. Additionally, XSPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] managed to generate an average of -$595,316 per employee.XpresSpa Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XSPA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XpresSpa Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]

There are presently around $13 million, or 9.70% of XSPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XSPA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,166,184, which is approximately 33.168% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,496,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 million in XSPA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.02 million in XSPA stock with ownership of nearly 58.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XpresSpa Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ:XSPA] by around 3,118,425 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 4,416,430 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,736,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,271,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XSPA stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,138,994 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 4,030,163 shares during the same period.