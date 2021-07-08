why Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $207.52

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] traded at a low on 07/07/21, posting a -2.34 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $157.19. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Pioneer Natural Resources Announces the Addition of Lori George Billingsley to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) announced the addition of Lori George Billingsley to the company’s board of directors effective immediately.

Ms. George Billingsley is the Global Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Officer for The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC). In this role, she leads TCCC’s DEI Center of Excellence, designed to support a more engaged global workforce and inclusive culture that best positions the employees of the company to drive growth. During her 19 years with TCCC, Ms. George Billingsley has held numerous roles with increasing responsibility in public relations and communications. Most recently she served as Vice President of Community and Stakeholder Relations for Coca-Cola North America.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1677182 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pioneer Natural Resources Company stands at 2.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.59%.

The market cap for PXD stock reached $38.50 billion, with 243.95 million shares outstanding and 228.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, PXD reached a trading volume of 1677182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $207.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price from $175 to $185. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $178, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on PXD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 4.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 33.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has PXD stock performed recently?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, PXD shares dropped by -7.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.87 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.11, while it was recorded at 162.96 for the last single week of trading, and 130.70 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.52 and a Gross Margin at +10.99. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.85.

Return on Total Capital for PXD is now 3.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.34. Additionally, PXD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] managed to generate an average of -$107,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company go to 75.28%.

Insider trade positions for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]

There are presently around $30,649 million, or 82.00% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,014,340, which is approximately 8.821% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,943,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.98 billion in PXD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.12 billion in PXD stock with ownership of nearly 16.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 407 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 28,797,617 shares. Additionally, 390 investors decreased positions by around 26,075,528 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 140,106,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,979,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,195,741 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 5,922,129 shares during the same period.