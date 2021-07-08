why PagerDuty Inc. [PD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $51.00

PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE: PD] slipped around -0.21 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $42.00 at the close of the session, down -0.50%. The company report on June 25, 2021 that PagerDuty Announces General Availability for European Service Region Helping Customers Deliver Exceptional Digital Experiences.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, announced the general availability of its European service region to support its growing customer base with operations across Europe. Starting June 28, when new customers sign up for PagerDuty, they will have a choice between either the U.S. service region or the European service region. In Europe, PagerDuty’s primary hosting facility is based in Frankfurt, Germany.

PagerDuty has seen significant growth in the EMEA, increasing annual recurring revenue (ARR) by over 43 percent each of the past two years. Modern digital operations are critical to an organization’s ability to provide perfect customer experiences and this new offering will help PagerDuty’s European customers continue delivering always-on services.

PagerDuty Inc. stock is now 0.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PD Stock saw the intraday high of $43.03 and lowest of $41.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 58.36, which means current price is +27.62% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, PD reached a trading volume of 2049549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PagerDuty Inc. [PD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PD shares is $51.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PagerDuty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for PagerDuty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on PD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagerDuty Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for PD in the course of the last twelve months was 367.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

How has PD stock performed recently?

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.79. With this latest performance, PD shares gained by 18.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.39 for PagerDuty Inc. [PD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.20, while it was recorded at 42.76 for the last single week of trading, and 39.42 for the last 200 days.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagerDuty Inc. [PD] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.90 and a Gross Margin at +80.12. PagerDuty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.26.

Return on Total Capital for PD is now -13.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PagerDuty Inc. [PD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.99. Additionally, PD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PagerDuty Inc. [PD] managed to generate an average of -$87,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.PagerDuty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for PagerDuty Inc. [PD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagerDuty Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for PagerDuty Inc. [PD]

There are presently around $3,277 million, or 85.50% of PD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PD stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 11,612,565, which is approximately 10.438% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 9,982,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $419.27 million in PD stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $302.11 million in PD stock with ownership of nearly 13.107% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PagerDuty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE:PD] by around 10,950,567 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 8,716,257 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 58,350,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,017,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PD stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,410,109 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,090,865 shares during the same period.