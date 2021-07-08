why Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $162.87

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] slipped around -0.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $142.95 at the close of the session, down -0.03%. The company report on June 24, 2021 that The Sims 4 Sets the Stage This Summer With Sims Sessions, an All-New In-Game Music Festival.

The Sims’ First-Ever In-Game Music Event to Feature Artists Bebe Rexha, Glass Animals and Joy Oladokun as They Debut Their Summer Hits in Simlish, June 29-July 7.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Maxis™ announced Sims Sessions* – an in-game music festival taking place exclusively in the ever-popular life simulation game, The Sims™ 4 from June 29-July 7. Two-time Grammy-nominated pop star Bebe Rexha returns to The Sims and will perform in Simlish as Glass Animals’ lead singer Dave Bayley and singer, songwriter and producer Joy Oladokun also take to the in-game stage to open the virtual show.

Electronic Arts Inc. stock is now -0.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EA Stock saw the intraday high of $144.245 and lowest of $142.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 150.30, which means current price is +12.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, EA reached a trading volume of 1941063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EA shares is $162.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Electronic Arts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $140 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Electronic Arts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $171 to $177, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on EA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electronic Arts Inc. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for EA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for EA in the course of the last twelve months was 22.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has EA stock performed recently?

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, EA shares dropped by -1.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.74 for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.14, while it was recorded at 143.07 for the last single week of trading, and 136.27 for the last 200 days.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.10 and a Gross Margin at +73.07. Electronic Arts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.79.

Return on Total Capital for EA is now 11.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.47. Additionally, EA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] managed to generate an average of $76,091 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Electronic Arts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Electronic Arts Inc. go to 24.23%.

Insider trade positions for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]

There are presently around $36,839 million, or 94.20% of EA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,793,414, which is approximately 3.479% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,162,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.17 billion in EA stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $2.03 billion in EA stock with ownership of nearly 91.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Electronic Arts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 465 institutional holders increased their position in Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ:EA] by around 22,047,740 shares. Additionally, 461 investors decreased positions by around 28,583,845 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 207,076,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,708,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EA stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,312,861 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 3,243,332 shares during the same period.