Wall Street Analyst Initiated Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SLRX] slipped around -0.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.93 at the close of the session, down -8.53%. The company report on June 17, 2021 that REMINDER: Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader and Investor Event.

Online Event Scheduled for Monday, June 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., ET.

Event to Spotlight Seclidemstat and Feature Experts in the Fields of Epigenetics, Sarcomas, and Hematological Cancers.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 2.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLRX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.03 and lowest of $0.9205 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.50, which means current price is +2.53% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, SLRX reached a trading volume of 1654614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

How has SLRX stock performed recently?

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.80. With this latest performance, SLRX shares dropped by -23.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.97 for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2020, while it was recorded at 1.0396 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1883 for the last 200 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -148.78. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -140.49.

Return on Total Capital for SLRX is now -46.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.15. Additionally, SLRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] managed to generate an average of -$816,917 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 20.90.

Insider trade positions for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]

There are presently around $14 million, or 38.20% of SLRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLRX stocks are: SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,118,696, which is approximately 88.186% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,992,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 million in SLRX stocks shares; and MAVEN SECURITIES LTD, currently with $1.8 million in SLRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SLRX] by around 11,465,622 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 167,748 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 3,887,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,521,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLRX stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,576,077 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 164,720 shares during the same period.