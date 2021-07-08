Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] traded at a low on 07/07/21, posting a -0.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.93. The company report on July 2, 2021 that Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021.

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ: ARCC) announced that it will report earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 prior to the opening of the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Ares Capital invites all interested persons to attend its webcast/conference call at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or the live webcast, which will be hosted on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of our website at www.arescapitalcorp.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. Domestic callers can access the conference call by dialing (888) 317-6003. International callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (412) 317-6061. All callers will need to enter the Participant Elite Entry Number 5926154 followed by the # sign and reference “Ares Capital Corporation” once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected. For interested parties, an archived replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through August 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to domestic callers by dialing (877) 344-7529 and to international callers by dialing +1 (412) 317-0088. For all replays, please reference conference number 10156455. An archived replay will also be available through August 11, 2021 on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of Ares Capital’s website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1640228 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ares Capital Corporation stands at 1.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.35%.

The market cap for ARCC stock reached $8.79 billion, with 440.94 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, ARCC reached a trading volume of 1640228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCC shares is $20.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ares Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $16 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Ares Capital Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Capital Corporation is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14.

How has ARCC stock performed recently?

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, ARCC shares gained by 0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.85 for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.41, while it was recorded at 19.82 for the last single week of trading, and 17.49 for the last 200 days.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +61.05 and a Gross Margin at +73.59. Ares Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.91.

Return on Total Capital for ARCC is now 5.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.15. Additionally, ARCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] managed to generate an average of $333,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings analysis for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Capital Corporation go to -0.90%.

Insider trade positions for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

There are presently around $2,737 million, or 32.40% of ARCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCC stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 10,106,711, which is approximately 0.643% of the company’s market cap and around 0.62% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 10,006,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $199.43 million in ARCC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $110.71 million in ARCC stock with ownership of nearly 195.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ares Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC] by around 12,634,699 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 9,551,635 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 115,137,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,324,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCC stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,027,545 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,170,569 shares during the same period.