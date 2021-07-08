Verastem Inc. [VSTM] Revenue clocked in at $84.50 million, up 72.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ: VSTM] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.93 during the day while it closed the day at $3.68. The company report on July 6, 2021 that Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq:VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, announced the grant of options to purchase 16,250 shares of its common stock and the grant of 8,125 restricted stock units (RSUs) to three new employees. The awards were granted as an inducement material to the employees’ acceptance of employment with Verastem Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The options have an exercise price equal to $4.07 per share, the closing price of Verastem Oncology’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on July 1, 2021. The stock options and RSUs that were granted to the three new employees will vest at a rate of twenty-five percent (25%) on the one year anniversary of the employee’s date of hire, with the remaining shares vesting quarterly over the next three (3) years in equal quarterly amounts, provided the employees continue to serve as employees of or other service providers to Verastem Oncology on each such vesting date.

About Verastem Oncology.

Verastem Inc. stock has also loss -9.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VSTM stock has inclined by 32.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 66.52% and gained 72.77% year-on date.

The market cap for VSTM stock reached $656.84 million, with 171.59 million shares outstanding and 167.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, VSTM reached a trading volume of 1763487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verastem Inc. [VSTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSTM shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSTM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Verastem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Verastem Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verastem Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

VSTM stock trade performance evaluation

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.36. With this latest performance, VSTM shares dropped by -13.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.99 for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.76, while it was recorded at 3.94 for the last single week of trading, and 2.47 for the last 200 days.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verastem Inc. [VSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of -450.38 and a Gross Margin at +83.32. Verastem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -365.77.

Return on Total Capital for VSTM is now -66.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.55. Additionally, VSTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] managed to generate an average of -$1,410,958 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Verastem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 10.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verastem Inc. [VSTM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verastem Inc. go to 1.74%.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $367 million, or 59.80% of VSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSTM stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 17,019,294, which is approximately 67.776% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,687,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.37 million in VSTM stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $42.25 million in VSTM stock with ownership of nearly 2.683% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verastem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ:VSTM] by around 19,340,051 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 4,036,928 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 76,266,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,643,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSTM stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,256,081 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,243,824 shares during the same period.