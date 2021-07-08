Unity Software Inc. [U] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $115

Unity Software Inc. [NYSE: U] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.03% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.74%. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Unity Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast.

Unity (NYSE: U) announced it will release second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, with a webcast to follow at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed at the Unity Investor Relations website at investors.unity.com along with the company’s earnings press release. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website.

About Unity Software Inc. (Unity).

The one-year Unity Software Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.08. The average equity rating for U stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.13 billion, with 276.07 million shares outstanding and 215.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, U stock reached a trading volume of 1712760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Unity Software Inc. [U]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for U shares is $123.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on U stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Unity Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Unity Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on U stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Software Inc. is set at 3.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for U stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.91.

U Stock Performance Analysis:

Unity Software Inc. [U] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.74. With this latest performance, U shares gained by 6.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.74% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for U stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.55 for Unity Software Inc. [U]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.12, while it was recorded at 106.58 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Unity Software Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unity Software Inc. [U] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.05 and a Gross Margin at +77.69. Unity Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.55.

Return on Total Capital for U is now -21.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unity Software Inc. [U] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.08. Additionally, U Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unity Software Inc. [U] managed to generate an average of -$70,559 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Unity Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

U Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for U. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unity Software Inc. go to 69.40%.

Unity Software Inc. [U] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,244 million, or 75.30% of U stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of U stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 40,779,493, which is approximately -5.831% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; RESOLUTE ADVISORS LLC, holding 33,639,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.52 billion in U stocks shares; and SC US (TTGP), LTD., currently with $3.44 billion in U stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unity Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 279 institutional holders increased their position in Unity Software Inc. [NYSE:U] by around 38,546,818 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 31,375,393 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 142,961,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,883,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. U stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,046,448 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 11,048,583 shares during the same period.